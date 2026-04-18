|Location:
|Nysa Vineyard
|Map:
|18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-3604
|Email:
|monique@nysavineyard.com
|Website:
|https://www.nysavineyard.com/product/watercolors-wine
|All Dates:
Watercolors & Wine
Join us for a relaxing day of watercolor painting, set against sweeping views of Nysa Vineyard and the valley below.
Enjoy a peaceful setting with scenic vineyard views while local artist Angelina Octavia guides you through a relaxed introduction to watercolor as you paint a charming Downy Woodpecker. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to unwind, it’s the perfect chance to sip some wine, take in the view, and try something new.
$80 non-members
$60 members
Price includes all workshop supplies, a glass of wine to sip while you paint, and your very own masterpiece to take home.
Fee: $80