Watercolors & Wine

Join us for a relaxing day of watercolor painting, set against sweeping views of Nysa Vineyard and the valley below.



Enjoy a peaceful setting with scenic vineyard views while local artist Angelina Octavia guides you through a relaxed introduction to watercolor as you paint a charming Downy Woodpecker. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to unwind, it’s the perfect chance to sip some wine, take in the view, and try something new.



$80 non-members

$60 members



Price includes all workshop supplies, a glass of wine to sip while you paint, and your very own masterpiece to take home.

Fee: $80