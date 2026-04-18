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Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3604
Email:monique@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/product/watercolors-wine
All Dates:Apr 18, 2026

Watercolors & Wine

Join us for a relaxing day of watercolor painting, set against sweeping views of Nysa Vineyard and the valley below.

Enjoy a peaceful setting with scenic vineyard views while local artist Angelina Octavia guides you through a relaxed introduction to watercolor as you paint a charming Downy Woodpecker. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to unwind, it’s the perfect chance to sip some wine, take in the view, and try something new.

$80 non-members
$60 members

Price includes all workshop supplies, a glass of wine to sip while you paint, and your very own masterpiece to take home.

 

Fee: $80

Join us for a relaxing day of watercolor painting, set against sweeping views of Nysa Vineyard and the valley below.Enjoy a peaceful setting with scenic vineyard views while local artist Angelina Octavia guides you through a relaxed introduction to watercolor as you paint a charming Downy Woodpecker. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to unwind, it’s the perfect chance to ...
Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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