 Calendar Home
Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3604
Email:monique@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/product/watercolors-wine
All Dates:Jul 27, 2025 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Watercolors & Wine

Join us for a relaxed day of watercolor painting overlooking Nysa Vineyard and the valley floor.

Enjoy a peaceful setting, scenic vineyard views, and a casual introduction to watercolor guided by local artist Angelina Octavia. Whether you’re a complete beginner or simply looking to unwind, this is the perfect opportunity to sip some wine, get creative, and soak in the beauty of the outdoors. Space is limited

Pricing includes all workshop supplies and one glass of wine to sip while you paint.

 

Fee: $75 for non-member, $55 for members

Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

