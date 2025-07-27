Watercolors & Wine

Join us for a relaxed day of watercolor painting overlooking Nysa Vineyard and the valley floor.



Enjoy a peaceful setting, scenic vineyard views, and a casual introduction to watercolor guided by local artist Angelina Octavia. Whether you’re a complete beginner or simply looking to unwind, this is the perfect opportunity to sip some wine, get creative, and soak in the beauty of the outdoors. Space is limited



Pricing includes all workshop supplies and one glass of wine to sip while you paint.

Fee: $75 for non-member, $55 for members