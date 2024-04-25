|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0686/Wine-and-Tarot-Waning-Gibbous-April-25th-6pm
|All Dates:
Waning Gibbeous Wine & Tarot Class
Wine & Tarot pairing class with our very own winemaker Rachael Horn. Class will include an original Rider Waite deck, complimentary wine and a unique perspective of reading major and minor arcana based on the wheel of time, and seasonal aspects in wine.
Fee: $45
Join our winemaker in gaining insight on seasonal shifts and wine through tarot readings!