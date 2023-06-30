Walk the Vine

For the past 15 years, Garner and his band have faithfully recreated Cash's biggest hits with stunning accuracy in this not-to-be-missed musical event. From special concert airings on PBS stations to shows at Folsom and San Quentin Prisons, it’s easy to see why this is the premier tribute to the “Man in Black.”



The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash's life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three. Enjoy all the hits of the Man in Black – “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” and more!



Garner and his band have performed more than 500 professional shows, including a special concert at Folsom State Prison in 2008 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Cash’s infamous live album recorded behind prison walls. On the 50th anniversary of Cash’s historic performance, Garner’s show – with special guest Tara Cash (Johnny Cash’s youngest daughter) – returned to the city of Folsom for two sold out concert events. The shows included songs from the Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison album and stories by Tara Cash about her legendary father. Gene Beley, one of two reporters in Cash’s entourage at the historic 1968 Folsom Prison concert, was also part of the 50th anniversary celebration with Garner’s band and Tara Cash. Here’s what Beley says about Garner and his show: "Garner and his band give concertgoers their money's worth," says Beley. "This act will not disappoint the people who wish to resurrect that classic Johnny Cash voice and rhythm."



In addition to performing across the United States, Garner’s group has released three full-length albums, making them the most recorded and published Johnny Cash tribute show in the nation. For Garner, the love of Johnny Cash music started at an early age. “I started listening to Johnny Cash music when I was about 12 years old,” said Garner. “The first song I heard by him was ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’ and I was hooked. A few years later, I saw the Man in Black in concert and got to meet him backstage following the show. Shaking hands with Johnny Cash is something I’ll never forget.”

Fee: $25 General Admission