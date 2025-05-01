|Location:
|Dundee Hills Tasting Room
|Map:
|17205 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|9719991603
|Email:
|tastings@resonancewines.com
|Website:
|https://resonancewines.com/visit/dundee-hills-tasting-salon/
|All Dates:
Volcanic Wines of Résonance
To celebrate Oregon Wine Month we will be pouring a 5-wine flight of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grown on our Découverte Vineyard, in the volcanic Jory soil of the Dundee Hills. Expereince the difference terroir makes in these wines, while surrounded by the beauty of some of the most iconic vineyards in Oregon. This flight will only be offered in the month of May.
Fee: $45/tasting
A 5-wine flight from the Jory soils of our Découverte Vineyard.