Volcanic Wines of Résonance

To celebrate Oregon Wine Month we will be pouring a 5-wine flight of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grown on our Découverte Vineyard, in the volcanic Jory soil of the Dundee Hills. Expereince the difference terroir makes in these wines, while surrounded by the beauty of some of the most iconic vineyards in Oregon. This flight will only be offered in the month of May.

Fee: $45/tasting