Location:Dundee Hills Tasting Room
Map:17205 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 9719991603
Email:tastings@resonancewines.com
Website:https://resonancewines.com/visit/dundee-hills-tasting-salon/
All Dates:May 1, 2025 - May 31, 2025

Volcanic Wines of Résonance

To celebrate Oregon Wine Month we will be pouring a 5-wine flight of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grown on our Découverte Vineyard, in the volcanic Jory soil of the Dundee Hills. Expereince the difference terroir makes in these wines, while surrounded by the beauty of some of the most iconic vineyards in Oregon. This flight will only be offered in the month of May.

 

Fee: $45/tasting

A 5-wine flight from the Jory soils of our Découverte Vineyard.

