Violins in the Vineyards

An Evening of Wine, Music & Culinary Delight

Join us for Violins in the Vineyard, a truly enchanting evening where world-class wine meets timeless music. Enjoy a beautifully prepared dinner and dessert among the vines, perfectly paired with award-winning Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards wines.

As the sun sets over the Callahan Mountains, be transported by the sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach and contemporary classics, performed by a talented violin quartet nestled in our vineyard. The elegant harmony of strings will provide the perfect backdrop to your culinary experience. Let the music, fine wine, and breathtaking views carry you away—as if dining on a hillside in Italy.

Reservations required

Adults only

No outside food or beverages allowed

We look forward to sharing this magical evening with you.

Fee: $65/$85, Members/Non Members