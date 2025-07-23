 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Education Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 23, 2025 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Violins in the Vineyards

An Evening of Wine, Music & Culinary Delight
Join us for Violins in the Vineyard, a truly enchanting evening where world-class wine meets timeless music. Enjoy a beautifully prepared dinner and dessert among the vines, perfectly paired with award-winning Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards wines.
As the sun sets over the Callahan Mountains, be transported by the sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach and contemporary classics, performed by a talented violin quartet nestled in our vineyard. The elegant harmony of strings will provide the perfect backdrop to your culinary experience. Let the music, fine wine, and breathtaking views carry you away—as if dining on a hillside in Italy.
Reservations required
Adults only
No outside food or beverages allowed
We look forward to sharing this magical evening with you.

 

Fee: $65/$85, Members/Non Members

