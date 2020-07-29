|Location:
|Reustle Vineyard
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Violins in the Vineyard
Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner amongst the vines in the vineyard accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. We will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.
Fee: $45.00
Live Violin Music; Music & Wine; Food & Wine