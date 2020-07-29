 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 29, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Violins in the Vineyard

Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner amongst the vines in the vineyard accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. We will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.

Fee: $45.00

