Violins in the Vineyard

July 3, 2019

Violins in the Vineyard

6PM-8PM

Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have ACwine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.

Fee: $FREE