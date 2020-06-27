 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL Gardens
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-455-8377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://https://rexhill.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 27, 2020 10:00 am - 11:00 am Additional 30 minutes to enjoy a glass of rose afterwards

Vinyasa in the Vineyard

Yoga instructor Christine Leffler will lead an all-levels Vinyasa class in our gardens accompanied by music. Enjoy a refreshing glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class on your mat, where you can “toast” your neighbor from a 6’ distance. Class maximum 20 guests. Reservations are required, book here to reserve your spot. Mats and personal water bottles required. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Email emily@rexhill.com with any questions.

 

Fee: $25

