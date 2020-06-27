|Location:
REX HILL Gardens
Map:
30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone:
503-455-8377
Email:
emily@rexhill.com
Website:
http://https://rexhill.com/events/
All Dates:
Vinyasa in the Vineyard
Yoga instructor Christine Leffler will lead an all-levels Vinyasa class in our gardens accompanied by music. Enjoy a refreshing glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class on your mat, where you can “toast” your neighbor from a 6’ distance. Class maximum 20 guests. Reservations are required, book here to reserve your spot. Mats and personal water bottles required. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Email emily@rexhill.com with any questions.
Fee: $25
