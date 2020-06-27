Vinyasa in the Vineyard

Yoga instructor Christine Leffler will lead an all-levels Vinyasa class in our gardens accompanied by music. Enjoy a refreshing glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class on your mat, where you can “toast” your neighbor from a 6’ distance. Class maximum 20 guests. Reservations are required, book here to reserve your spot. Mats and personal water bottles required. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Email emily@rexhill.com with any questions.

Fee: $25