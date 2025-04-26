 Calendar Home
Location:Dominio IV's Big Red Barn
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 971-261-7781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:http://www.dominiowines.com
All Dates:Apr 26, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vintage Vault

Join us in Dominio IV's Big Red Barn for a sensory tour through our Vintage Vault. Experience Dominio IV wines from deep in the cellar, plus bites from Wine and Dine Catering and soft guitar from David Tutmark.

 

Fee: $50 general/$35 club

Experience over a dozen Dominio IV library wines, with music and passed bites.

