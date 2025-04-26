|Location:
|Dominio IV's Big Red Barn
|11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
|971-261-7781
|katie@dominiowines.com
|http://www.dominiowines.com
Vintage Vault
Join us in Dominio IV's Big Red Barn for a sensory tour through our Vintage Vault. Experience Dominio IV wines from deep in the cellar, plus bites from Wine and Dine Catering and soft guitar from David Tutmark.
Fee: $50 general/$35 club
Experience over a dozen Dominio IV library wines, with music and passed bites.