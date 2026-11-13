|Location:
|The Mindpower Gallery
|Map:
|417 Fir Ave., Reedsport, Oregon 97467
|Phone:
|(541)271-2485
|Email:
|gallery@mindpowergallery.com
|Website:
|http://mindpowergallery.com
|All Dates:
Vintage Nights Wine Tasting
Join us for an entertaining and educational wine tasting experience in our art gallery wine shop/tasting room! Every Friday evening from 4p.m.-7p.m., a representative from a local Oregon winery will be showcasing some of their fabulous wines. Enjoy a tasting flight at the bar, wander around the gallery with a glass to sip on, or take a couple bottles of your favorite wine to-go! We offer charcuterie plates in-house, and are also partnered with local restaurants to ensure you get the most out of your evening with us! Tasting fee is waived with the purchase of a glass or bottle. 11/13- River's Edge, 11/20- Season Cellars, 12/4- Freed Estate Winery, 12/11- Carlo & Julian, 12/18- Come With, closed 12/25/26 and 1/1/27-1/16/27.
Fee: $Tasting Fee- $10
Vintage Nights at the Art Gallery- Representatives from Oregon wineries bring a selection of wines to pour for samples, glasses to sip on while viewing the art displays, or bottles to take home, all while educating guests on their wines and winery/vineyard and enjoying the ambiance!