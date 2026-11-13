Vintage Nights Wine Tasting

Join us for an entertaining and educational wine tasting experience in our art gallery wine shop/tasting room! Every Friday evening from 4p.m.-7p.m., a representative from a local Oregon winery will be showcasing some of their fabulous wines. Enjoy a tasting flight at the bar, wander around the gallery with a glass to sip on, or take a couple bottles of your favorite wine to-go! We offer charcuterie plates in-house, and are also partnered with local restaurants to ensure you get the most out of your evening with us! Tasting fee is waived with the purchase of a glass or bottle. 11/13- River's Edge, 11/20- Season Cellars, 12/4- Freed Estate Winery, 12/11- Carlo & Julian, 12/18- Come With, closed 12/25/26 and 1/1/27-1/16/27.

Fee: $Tasting Fee- $10