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Location:The Mindpower Gallery
Map:417 Fir Ave., Reedsport, Oregon 97467
Phone: (541)271-2485
Email:gallery@mindpowergallery.com
Website:http://mindpowergallery.com
All Dates:Nov 13, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Every Friday through January

Vintage Nights Wine Tasting

Join us for an entertaining and educational wine tasting experience in our art gallery wine shop/tasting room! Every Friday evening from 4p.m.-7p.m., a representative from a local Oregon winery will be showcasing some of their fabulous wines. Enjoy a tasting flight at the bar, wander around the gallery with a glass to sip on, or take a couple bottles of your favorite wine to-go! We offer charcuterie plates in-house, and are also partnered with local restaurants to ensure you get the most out of your evening with us! Tasting fee is waived with the purchase of a glass or bottle. 11/13- River's Edge, 11/20- Season Cellars, 12/4- Freed Estate Winery, 12/11- Carlo & Julian, 12/18- Come With, closed 12/25/26 and 1/1/27-1/16/27.

 

Fee: $Tasting Fee- $10

Vintage Nights at the Art Gallery- Representatives from Oregon wineries bring a selection of wines to pour for samples, glasses to sip on while viewing the art displays, or bottles to take home, all while educating guests on their wines and winery/vineyard and enjoying the ambiance!

The Mindpower Gallery
The Mindpower Gallery 97467 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport, Oregon 97467
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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