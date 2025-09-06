|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Vineyard Vibes
🗓️ September 6th | 🕔 12–3PM
🎶 Live Music by Nate Botsford
💎Artisan Market 🕔 11–5PM
🔥Briar Ridge BBQ Food Truck
✨ At Duck Pond Cellars in Dundee, OR
🎶 Summer Fun at Duck Pond Cellars!
Join us for a day of wine, shopping, music, and great BBQ and rack of ribs! Part of our summer Vineyard Vibes music and food truck series. Bring a friend and don't miss the fun.
