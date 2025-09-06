 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Sep 6, 2025 - Sep 7, 2025

Vineyard Vibes

🗓️ September 6th | 🕔 12–3PM
🎶 Live Music by Nate Botsford
💎Artisan Market 🕔 11–5PM
🔥Briar Ridge BBQ Food Truck
✨ At Duck Pond Cellars in Dundee, OR

🎶 Summer Fun at Duck Pond Cellars!
Join us for a day of wine, shopping, music, and great BBQ and rack of ribs! Part of our summer Vineyard Vibes music and food truck series. Bring a friend and don't miss the fun.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

