Vineyard Vibes

Come join us for a spectacular evening of extraordinary music and amazing vineyard views! We are fortunate to have the deep soul-filled vibes of "FUNKWAYS" Lucky Brown's Original Deep Funk Ritual come play for you while you enjoy the summer sunset and delicious wine.



Trumpet player, flautist, composer, bandleader, and recording artist, Joel Ricci (aka Lucky Brown), conducts various groups of mostly Seattle-based musicians drawn from his Westsound Recording Collective in a dynamic and engaging live public ceremony/spectacle. "FUNKWAYS" Lucky Brown's Original Deep Funk Ritual will be entertaining us with their "original rhythmic endeavor kicking up dust at the crossroads of primitive funk and vernacular jazz."



Yup, you're gonna want to dance!



Not only that but members of the eclectic jazz group POLYRHTHYMICS will be here strutting their good vibes and vibrant tunes.



This awesome event will be outdoors with limited seating. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis so feel free to bring picnic blankets, low profile lawn chairs (no more than 8" from the ground to the seat and no taller than 32" from ground to top of chair back) or you could just dance the whole time! Don't forget the sunscreen as we have very little shade.



Gates open at 4:30pm. Anne Amie wines will be available for purchase by the bottle and Ricky's Tacos will be here with their awesome taco truck selling their fantastic food. You are welcome to bring your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages. Absolutely no outside alcohol allowed.



Please note that this is a 21+ event and as much as we love seeing your furry pets, no animals are allowed.



LET'S BOOGIE!

Fee: $20