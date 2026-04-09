 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up WInery
Map:27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035371328
Email:info@bellsupwinery.com
Website:https://bellsupwinery.com/event/the-maestro-experience-explore-pinot-clones-and-a-titan-vertical/
All Dates:Sep 5, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Vineyard Tour and Vertical Tasting

You’ve heard Winemaker Dave explain his approach to blending Pinot Noir clones into our signature Bells Up wines. Now’s your chance to take a deep dive into Pinot clones and how he composes our wines!

During this educational experience, you’ll enjoy a hands-on vineyard tour, sampling berries directly from the seven different clones grown in our vineyard (Pommard, 115, 777, 667, 113, 943, and Wadenswïl) alongside barrel samples of each. Then, we’ll venture into the tasting room to taste through a five-year vertical of our flagship Titan Pinot Noir (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022), along with light snacks.

It’s the Long-Awaited “Day of Daves”
As an added bonus, Dave Hansen, former owner and winegrower from Arborbrook Winery, will join the fun to help answer your questions and guide your experience.

Cost
Fanfare Club Member (Max 2 per household): $65 per person
Non-Member: $85 per person

Seating is extremely limited! Call 503.537.1328 to register today.

 

Fee: $85 non-member; $65 club

Tour the Bells Up estate vineyard, taste 7 Pinot noir clones directly from vine alongside barrel samples, enjoy 5-year vertical tasting of Titan Pinot Noir, learn from Winemaker Dave Specter and retired winegrower Dave Hansen (former owner of Arborbrook)

Bells Up WInery
Bells Up WInery 27895 27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable