Vineyard Tour and Vertical Tasting

You’ve heard Winemaker Dave explain his approach to blending Pinot Noir clones into our signature Bells Up wines. Now’s your chance to take a deep dive into Pinot clones and how he composes our wines!



During this educational experience, you’ll enjoy a hands-on vineyard tour, sampling berries directly from the seven different clones grown in our vineyard (Pommard, 115, 777, 667, 113, 943, and Wadenswïl) alongside barrel samples of each. Then, we’ll venture into the tasting room to taste through a five-year vertical of our flagship Titan Pinot Noir (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022), along with light snacks.



It’s the Long-Awaited “Day of Daves”

As an added bonus, Dave Hansen, former owner and winegrower from Arborbrook Winery, will join the fun to help answer your questions and guide your experience.



Cost

Fanfare Club Member (Max 2 per household): $65 per person

Non-Member: $85 per person



Seating is extremely limited! Call 503.537.1328 to register today.

Fee: $85 non-member; $65 club