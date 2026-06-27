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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Vineyard Stomp 5K at Our Wetzel Estate Winery

🏃🍇 Lace up for the Vineyard Stomp 5K at our place, Wetzel Estate Winery!
📅 Saturday, June 27th, 2026
⏰ Check-In: 8:00 AM | Race Starts: 9:00 AM
Purchase your tickets now & save!
Run through beautiful vineyard views, earn a custom finisher medal & race shirt, then celebrate with a complimentary wine pour 21+ (juice for under 21) 🍷✨
Come for the run, stay for the fun! Register now and join us for this unforgettable vineyard experience.

 

Fee: $35-$45

🏃🍇 Lace up for the Vineyard Stomp 5K at our place, Wetzel Estate Winery!📅 Saturday, June 27th, 2026⏰ Check-In: 8:00 AM | Race Starts: 9:00 AMPurchase your tickets now & save!Run through beautiful vineyard views, earn a custom finisher medal & race shirt, then celebrate with a complimentary wine pour 21+ (juice for under 21) 🍷✨Come for the run, stay for the fun! Register now ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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