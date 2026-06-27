|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
Vineyard Stomp 5K at Our Wetzel Estate Winery
🏃🍇 Lace up for the Vineyard Stomp 5K at our place, Wetzel Estate Winery!
📅 Saturday, June 27th, 2026
⏰ Check-In: 8:00 AM | Race Starts: 9:00 AM
Purchase your tickets now & save!
Run through beautiful vineyard views, earn a custom finisher medal & race shirt, then celebrate with a complimentary wine pour 21+ (juice for under 21) 🍷✨
Come for the run, stay for the fun! Register now and join us for this unforgettable vineyard experience.
Fee: $35-$45