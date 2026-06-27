Vineyard Stomp 5K at Our Wetzel Estate Winery

🏃🍇 Lace up for the Vineyard Stomp 5K at our place, Wetzel Estate Winery!

📅 Saturday, June 27th, 2026

⏰ Check-In: 8:00 AM | Race Starts: 9:00 AM

Purchase your tickets now & save!

Run through beautiful vineyard views, earn a custom finisher medal & race shirt, then celebrate with a complimentary wine pour 21+ (juice for under 21) 🍷✨

Come for the run, stay for the fun! Register now and join us for this unforgettable vineyard experience.

Fee: $35-$45