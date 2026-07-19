Vineyard Sound Bath

Join us for a peaceful morning of sound healing and wine at the vineyard.



Led by certified sound practitioner Julie Miller Ungar, this outdoor sound bath features the soothing tones of crystal singing bowls, creating an experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. The 60-minute session begins with a guided meditation, followed by an immersive sound journey that encourages calm, balance, and renewal. Surrounded by the peaceful beauty of the vineyard, you'll have the opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and start your day feeling refreshed.



Following the sound bath, enjoy a complimentary glass of wine (for guests 21+) while taking in the vineyard views and peaceful surroundings of Nysa Vineyard.

No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.

Fee: $45