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Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3604
Email:info@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/product/july-11-vineyard-sound-bath
All Dates:Jul 11, 2026 9:30 am - 10:30 am

Vineyard Sound Bath

Join us for a peaceful morning of sound healing and wine at the vineyard.

Led by certified sound practitioner Julie Miller Ungar, this outdoor sound bath features the soothing tones of crystal singing bowls, creating an experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. The 60-minute session begins with a guided meditation, followed by an immersive sound journey that encourages calm, balance, and renewal. Surrounded by the peaceful beauty of the vineyard, you'll have the opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and start your day feeling refreshed.

Following the sound bath, enjoy a complimentary glass of wine (for guests 21+) while taking in the vineyard views and peaceful surroundings of Nysa Vineyard.
No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.

 

Fee: $45

Join us for a peaceful morning of sound healing and wine at the vineyard.Led by certified sound practitioner Julie Miller Ungar, this outdoor sound bath features the soothing tones of crystal singing bowls, creating an experience designed to promote deep relaxation and restoration. The 60-minute session begins with a guided meditation, followed by an immersive sound journey that encourages calm, balance, ...
Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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