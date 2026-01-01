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Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Apr 1, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Classes run Wednesdays from April 1 through June 10

Vineyard Pest Management

This course covers the identification and management of all major pests, diseases, and weeds found in vineyard systems. It develops students’ skills in pest monitoring and decision-making for effective vineyard management. The course also investigates integrated pest management strategies, including cultural, biological, chemical, and other control methods, and concludes with a review of relevant pest management regulations.

 

Fee: $500

Vineyard Pest Management course

Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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