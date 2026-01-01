|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-584-7254
|Email:
|winestudies@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
|All Dates:
Vineyard Pest Management
This course covers the identification and management of all major pests, diseases, and weeds found in vineyard systems. It develops students’ skills in pest monitoring and decision-making for effective vineyard management. The course also investigates integrated pest management strategies, including cultural, biological, chemical, and other control methods, and concludes with a review of relevant pest management regulations.
Fee: $500
Vineyard Pest Management course