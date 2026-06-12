 Calendar Home
Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Jun 12, 2026 8:00 am - 12:00 pm English language instruction

Vineyard Pest ID & Scouting

This non-credit training gives you practical skills to prevent, spot, and manage pests and diseases in agricultural crops. You’ll learn how to identify and address common issues such as powdery mildew, botrytis, viruses, rust and blister mites, and mealybugs. The class will cover effective scouting techniques, pest and disease lifecycles, and when to scout, as well as how to gauge population or damage thresholds and decide when and what type of intervention is needed.

 

Fee: $50

Vineyard pest ID & scouting workshop - English language instruction

Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
June (2026)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable