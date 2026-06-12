Vineyard Pest ID & Scouting

This non-credit training gives you practical skills to prevent, spot, and manage pests and diseases in agricultural crops. You’ll learn how to identify and address common issues such as powdery mildew, botrytis, viruses, rust and blister mites, and mealybugs. The class will cover effective scouting techniques, pest and disease lifecycles, and when to scout, as well as how to gauge population or damage thresholds and decide when and what type of intervention is needed.

Fee: $50