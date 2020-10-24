|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/event/pioneering-footsteps-hike-wine-flight-6/
|All Dates:
Vineyard Hike, Wine Flight & Lunch
Walk in the footsteps of our parents, Cal & Julia Lee Knudsen, and learn about our 130 acre vineyard, planted mainly to Pinot noir and Chardonnay, plus a tiny block of Pinot meunier. Our family has owned this land since 1971 and we look forward to sharing our history with you as we take a casual hike through our most premium vineyard blocks.
Discover the wines that come from these blocks and learn about our low-impact and sustainable farming practices. Managing Partner and 2nd Generation Owner, Page Knudsen Cowles, will be your host for this memorable experience at Knudsen Vineyards. Following the hike, a picnic lunch will be provided on our sunny patios alongside thoughtfully selected estate wines.
Fee: $55
Learn about our 130 acre vineyard with an educational tour, followed by a wine flight and lunch.