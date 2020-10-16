Location: Knudsen Vineyards Map: 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 503-580-1596 Email: info@knudsenvineyards.com Website: http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/event/pioneering-footsteps-hike-wine-flight-6/ All Dates: Oct 2, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 3, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 4, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 9, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 10, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 11, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 17, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 18, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 23, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 24, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 25, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 30, 2020 11:00 am

Oct 31, 2020 11:00 am



Vineyard Hike, Wine Flight & Lunch

Walk in the footsteps of our parents, Cal & Julia Lee Knudsen, and learn about our 130 acre vineyard, planted mainly to Pinot noir and Chardonnay, plus a tiny block of Pinot meunier. Our family has owned this land since 1971 and we look forward to sharing our history with you as we take a casual hike through our most premium vineyard blocks.



Discover the wines that come from these blocks and learn about our low-impact and sustainable farming practices. Managing Partner and 2nd Generation Owner, Page Knudsen Cowles, will be your host for this memorable experience at Knudsen Vineyards. Following the hike, a picnic lunch will be provided on our sunny patios alongside thoughtfully selected estate wines.

Fee: $55