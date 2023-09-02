Vineyard Hike & Lunch

Join Tasting Room and Wine Club Manager, Debbie Chapman, on a hike through the vineyard! Get your shoes dusty as you walk through the vines, learning about all the varieties of grapes we grow and tasting them (and the wines!) as you go. Enjoy a picnic lunch from The Horse Radish in the vineyard under the shade of an old oak tree before heading back to the winery.



Tickets: $75 per person, $60 for Wine Club Members.

