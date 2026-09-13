Vineyard Hike

Join us Sunday, September 13, on a morning hike in the vineyard led by Campbell family members, Anna and Dani. We'll taste different varieties of grapes, exploring different locations on our Winery Estate, with insights from the sisters about growing up on the vineyard.



We recommend sturdy shoes, long pants, and a moderate level of fitness for this rugged experience out in the vineyards. The hike is approximately 2 miles with hills and uneven ground. Once we've worked up a sweat, we'll host you for a tasting of 5 estate-grown wines.

Fee: $25 per person