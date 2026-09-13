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Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 5039857760
Email:shop@elkcove.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/elkcovevineyards/event/615784/harvest-hike
All Dates:Sep 13, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Vineyard Hike

Join us Sunday, September 13, on a morning hike in the vineyard led by Campbell family members, Anna and Dani. We'll taste different varieties of grapes, exploring different locations on our Winery Estate, with insights from the sisters about growing up on the vineyard.

We recommend sturdy shoes, long pants, and a moderate level of fitness for this rugged experience out in the vineyards. The hike is approximately 2 miles with hills and uneven ground. Once we've worked up a sweat, we'll host you for a tasting of 5 estate-grown wines.

 

Fee: $25 per person

Join Campbell family members for a morning hike in the vineyard Anna and Dani. You'll taste different varieties of grapes, explore different locations of Elk Cove's gorgeous Winery Estate, and gain insights from the sisters about growing up on the vineyard in the 70s and 80s.

Elk Cove Vineyards
Elk Cove Vineyards 27751 27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, OR 97119
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