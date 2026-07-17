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Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Jul 17, 2026 8:00 am - 12:00 pm English language instruction

Vineyard Crop Estimation

This half-day workshop walks you through the essential calculations and techniques used for crop estimation in commercial vineyards. You’ll learn when to take lag-phase measurements, how to demonstrate proper sampling methods for accurate estimates, and how to perform the calculations needed to project your expected harvest yield.

 

Fee: $50

Vineyard crop estimation workshop - English language instruction

Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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