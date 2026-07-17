|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-584-7254
|Email:
|winestudies@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
|All Dates:
Vineyard Crop Estimation
This half-day workshop walks you through the essential calculations and techniques used for crop estimation in commercial vineyards. You’ll learn when to take lag-phase measurements, how to demonstrate proper sampling methods for accurate estimates, and how to perform the calculations needed to project your expected harvest yield.
Fee: $50
Vineyard crop estimation workshop - English language instruction