|Eagles Nest Reserve Vineyard and Winery
|12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97214
|http://https://forestgroveconcours.org/
Vineyard Concert at Eagle Nests Reserve
Join is Friday, July 14th at 7pm for the Concours d' Elegance weekend kick off at Eagles Nest Reserve in Forest Grove! Tickets include a live jazz concert from Oregon Music Hall of Fame Inductees, King Louie and Renato Caranto duo all while enjoying a 3 course meal accompanied by 5 delectable Oregon wines. Sponsored by, Rotary Club of Forest Grove, Jaguar Land Rover Portland, and Doherty Ford.
2023 Forest Grove Concours d' Elegance
July 16th, 2023, 8:30am-4:30pm
Featured Classes: Corvette, MG, Lancia
Fee: $75
Kick off the Concours d' Elegance weekend with our 2nd annual vineyard concert event!