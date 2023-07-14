Location: Eagles Nest Reserve Vineyard and Winery Map: 12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97214 Website: http://https://forestgroveconcours.org/ All Dates: Jul 14, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Vineyard Concert at Eagle Nests Reserve

Join is Friday, July 14th at 7pm for the Concours d' Elegance weekend kick off at Eagles Nest Reserve in Forest Grove! Tickets include a live jazz concert from Oregon Music Hall of Fame Inductees, King Louie and Renato Caranto duo all while enjoying a 3 course meal accompanied by 5 delectable Oregon wines. Sponsored by, Rotary Club of Forest Grove, Jaguar Land Rover Portland, and Doherty Ford.



2023 Forest Grove Concours d' Elegance

July 16th, 2023, 8:30am-4:30pm

Featured Classes: Corvette, MG, Lancia

Fee: $75