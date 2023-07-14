 Calendar Home
Eagles Nest Reserve Vineyard and Winery
12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97214
Website:http://https://forestgroveconcours.org/
Jul 14, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Vineyard Concert at Eagle Nests Reserve

Join is Friday, July 14th at 7pm for the Concours d' Elegance weekend kick off at Eagles Nest Reserve in Forest Grove! Tickets include a live jazz concert from Oregon Music Hall of Fame Inductees, King Louie and Renato Caranto duo all while enjoying a 3 course meal accompanied by 5 delectable Oregon wines. Sponsored by, Rotary Club of Forest Grove, Jaguar Land Rover Portland, and Doherty Ford.

2023 Forest Grove Concours d' Elegance
July 16th, 2023, 8:30am-4:30pm
Featured Classes: Corvette, MG, Lancia

 

Fee: $75

Kick off the Concours d' Elegance weekend with our 2nd annual vineyard concert event!

Eagles Nest Reserve Vineyard and Winery
Eagles Nest Reserve Vineyard and Winery 12995 12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97214
