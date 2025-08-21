|Location:
|J.L. Kiff Vineyard
|Map:
|13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9712376745
|Email:
|visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://jlkiffvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Vineyard Concert
Tap to the music, bask in the views, all while enjoying dinner & wine! Two local bluegrass sensations, Bootleg Jam and Tuesday String Band, will take the stage next to the vineyard. J.L. Kiff Vineyard wine, beer, non-alc drinks and food from two food cart vendors – Crepe World + smash burgers – will be available to purchase. Free to attend. B.Y.O.C. Bring Your Own Chair! No outside alcohol.
A free vineyard concert with local bluegrass bands and food and refreshments available to purchase.