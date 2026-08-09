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Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://9419 NE Worden Hill Rd
All Dates:Jul 26, 2026 10:30 am - 12:00 pm Instructor: Hannah Osinga
Aug 9, 2026 10:30 am - 12:00 pm Instructor: Marisa Delgado
Aug 23, 2026 10:30 am - 12:00 pm Instructor: Marisa Delgado

Vines & Vinyasa: Summer Terrace Yoga

Breathe deep and start your day with a peaceful yoga flow overlooking our estate vineyard. Our Vines & Vinyasa Summer Yoga Series returns to the sunny terrace for a relaxing one-hour outdoor class led by local instructors.

Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a gentle yet energizing practice surrounded by fresh air and beautiful Dundee Hills views.

After class, guests are invited to unwind with an optional wine tasting or a glass of wine, with snack plates available for purchase—the perfect way to ease into a summer morning at the winery.

$25 per person
Includes a 1-hour yoga session on the terrace.

2026 Dates & Instructors
• July 26 – Hannah Osinga
• August 9 – Marisa Delgado
• August 23 – Marisa Delgado

Please bring a yoga mat, water, and comfortable clothing. Space is limited and reservations are recommended.

 

Fee: $25

Our Vines & Vinyasa Summer Yoga Series returns to the sunny terrace!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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