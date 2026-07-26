Vines & Vinyasa: Summer Terrace Yoga

Breathe deep and start your day with a peaceful yoga flow overlooking our estate vineyard. Our Vines & Vinyasa Summer Yoga Series returns to the sunny terrace for a relaxing one-hour outdoor class led by local instructors.



Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a gentle yet energizing practice surrounded by fresh air and beautiful Dundee Hills views.



After class, guests are invited to unwind with an optional wine tasting or a glass of wine, with snack plates available for purchase—the perfect way to ease into a summer morning at the winery.



$25 per person

Includes a 1-hour yoga session on the terrace.



2026 Dates & Instructors

• July 26 – Hannah Osinga

• August 9 – Marisa Delgado

• August 23 – Marisa Delgado



Please bring a yoga mat, water, and comfortable clothing. Space is limited and reservations are recommended.

Fee: $25