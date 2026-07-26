|Location:
|The Outlook - Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|brittany@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/600094/vines-vinyasa-summer-terrace-yoga
|All Dates:
Vines & Vinyasa: Summer Terrace Yoga
Breathe deep and start your day with a peaceful yoga flow overlooking our estate vineyard. Our Vines & Vinyasa Summer Yoga Series returns to the sunny terrace for a relaxing one-hour outdoor class led by local instructors.
Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a gentle yet energizing practice surrounded by fresh air and beautiful Dundee Hills views.
After class, guests are invited to unwind with an optional wine tasting or a glass of wine, with snack plates available for purchase—the perfect way to ease into a summer morning at the winery.
$25 per person
Includes a 1-hour yoga session on the terrace.
2026 Dates & Instructors
• July 19 – Marisa Delgado
• July 26 – Hannah Osinga
• August 9 – Marisa Delgado
• August 23 – Marisa Delgado
Please bring a yoga mat, water, and comfortable clothing. Space is limited and reservations are recommended.
Fee: $25
Start your day with terrace yoga, vineyard views, and wine to follow.