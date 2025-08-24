Vine Hike

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of planting our first grape vines, take a trek with us through our vineyard as we share stories of planting our vineyard and how we grow our grapes. After the hike, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.

The hike is less than a mile, on uneven terrain and some steep areas. Rain or shine. Limited spots available. $40 entry per person, and free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.

Tickets are available here: https://square.link/u/KIc9ypyR

Fee: $40