Location: J.L. Kiff Vineyard Tasting Room Map: 13546 NW Willis Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: visit@JLKiffVineyard.com All Dates: May 26, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Rain or shine



Vine Hike! 20th Anniversary of our Vineyard

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of planting our first vineyard block, take a trek with us through our vineyard as we share stories of planting our vineyard and how we grow our grapes. After the hike, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.

- Joel and Laurie Kiff



The hike is less than a mile, with uneven terrain and some steep areas. Rain or shine. Limited spots available. $40 per person; free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.



Email us at visit@JLKiffVineyard.com to reserve your spot.



Monday, May 26, 10:00am – 12:000pm

Fee: $40 per person