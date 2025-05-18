|Location:
|J.L. Kiff Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|13546 NW Willis Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|visit@JLKiffVineyard.com
|All Dates:
Vine Hike! 20th Anniversary of our Vineyard
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of planting our first vineyard block, take a trek with us through our vineyard as we share stories of planting our vineyard and how we grow our grapes. After the hike, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.
- Joel and Laurie Kiff
The hike is less than a mile, with uneven terrain and some steep areas. Rain or shine. Limited spots available. $40 per person; free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.
Email us at visit@JLKiffVineyard.com to reserve your spot.
Sunday, May 18, 10:00am – 12:000pm
Monday, May 26, 10:00am – 12:000pm
Fee: $40 per person
A vineyard hike and tour to explore our vineyard and story. Wine tasting and bites included.