|Location:
|Stoller Family Estate
|Map:
|16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|971-999-1809
|Email:
|Cheers@Archetype12.com
|Website:
|https://www.pdx.edu/alumni/vikings-vine-alumni-winemakers-tasting
|All Dates:
Vikings On The Vines Annual Tasting
Now in its second year, the Alumni Association is thrilled to partner with alumni-owned and affiliated wineries for the Vikings on the Vine Alumni Winemaker's Tasting. Featuring tastings, food and live music, this is a fun way to connect with fellow alumni in a beautiful winery setting. Vikings on the Vine club members receive two complimentary tickets to this event.
Fee: $25
Walk Around Tasting At Stoller With Food, Alumni Wines, and Live Music!