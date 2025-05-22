 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 971-999-1809
Email:Cheers@Archetype12.com
Website:https://www.pdx.edu/alumni/vikings-vine-alumni-winemakers-tasting
All Dates:May 22, 2025 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vikings On The Vines Annual Tasting

Now in its second year, the Alumni Association is thrilled to partner with alumni-owned and affiliated wineries for the Vikings on the Vine Alumni Winemaker's Tasting. Featuring tastings, food and live music, this is a fun way to connect with fellow alumni in a beautiful winery setting. Vikings on the Vine club members receive two complimentary tickets to this event.

 

Fee: $25

Walk Around Tasting At Stoller With Food, Alumni Wines, and Live Music!

