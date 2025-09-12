Vibes + Vines

We’re bringing our favorite local bands to our amphitheater to enjoy while sipping Elk Cove wines, available by the bottle. Come early to score a picnic table or bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are welcome and we’ll also have a food truck for hungry guests. Cheers to summer Vibes & Vines!



On September 12th, we’ll feature acoustic rock tribute band, Motel Kalifornia, with upscale Mexican food from Los Kopitos.





Fee: $10.00