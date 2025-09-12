 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 5039857760
Email:info@elkcove.com
Website:https://elkcove.com/event/vibes-vines-june-2025/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Vibes + Vines

We’re bringing our favorite local bands to our amphitheater to enjoy while sipping Elk Cove wines, available by the bottle. Come early to score a picnic table or bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are welcome and we’ll also have a food truck for hungry guests. Cheers to summer Vibes & Vines!

On September 12th, we’ll feature acoustic rock tribute band, Motel Kalifornia, with upscale Mexican food from Los Kopitos.

 

Fee: $10.00

Join us for Vibes & Vines, a Friday evening concert series in the vineyard.

Elk Cove Vineyards
Elk Cove Vineyards 27751 27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR 97119
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable