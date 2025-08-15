|Location:
|Elk Cove Vineyards
|Map:
|27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR 97119
|Phone:
|5039857760
|Email:
|info@elkcove.com
|Website:
|https://elkcove.com/event/vibes-vines-june-2025/
|All Dates:
Vibes + Vines
We’re bringing our favorite local bands to our amphitheater to enjoy while sipping Elk Cove wines, available by the bottle. Come early to score a picnic table or bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are welcome and we’ll also have a food truck for hungry guests. Cheers to summer Vibes & Vines!
On August 15th, we’ll feature Portland Dance Band, Stump City Soul, with delicious bites from Let’s Roll PDX.
Fee: $10.00
Join us for Vibes & Vines, a Friday evening concert series in the vineyard.