Vibes + Vines

Located in our vineyard’s amphitheater, where you can enjoy tunes from some of our favorite local bands while sipping on Elk Cove wines, available by the glass or bottle. Arrive early to grab a picnic table, or feel free to bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are encouraged, and we’ll have a food truck on-site. On July 18th, we’ll feature Folk-inspired Indie/Rock band, Falcon Heart with delicious bites from 808 Grinds.

Fee: $10.00