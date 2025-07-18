 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 5039857760
Email:info@elkcove.com
Website:https://elkcove.com/event/vibes-vines-june-2025/
All Dates:Jul 18, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Vibes + Vines

Located in our vineyard’s amphitheater, where you can enjoy tunes from some of our favorite local bands while sipping on Elk Cove wines, available by the glass or bottle. Arrive early to grab a picnic table, or feel free to bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are encouraged, and we’ll have a food truck on-site. On July 18th, we’ll feature Folk-inspired Indie/Rock band, Falcon Heart with delicious bites from 808 Grinds.

 

Fee: $10.00

Join us for an evening of live music

Elk Cove Vineyards
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

