Vibes + Vines

Located in our vineyard’s amphitheater, where you can enjoy tunes from some of our favorite local bands while sipping on Elk Cove wines, available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Arrive early to grab a picnic table, or feel free to bring your own blanket and chairs. Picnics are encouraged, and we’ll have a food truck on-site. On June 13th, we’ll feature Americana/Country band, Elisabeth Ames & the Countrypolitans, with delicious bites from MidCity Smash Burger.

Fee: $10.00