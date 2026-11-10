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Location:Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 503-992-1196
Email:info@sidereuswinery.com
Website:https://sidereuswinery.com/event/veterans-day-thank-you-weekend/
All Dates:Nov 12, 2026 Event is Nov. 12-15

Veterans Day Thank You Weekend

Thank You to all veterans. For Nov. 12-15, we're offering veterans complimentary tastings and 15% off bottle purchases. Please join us in supporting those who serve our country.

Thank You to all veterans. For Nov. 12-15, we're offering veterans complimentary tastings and 15% off bottle purchases. Please join us in supporting those who serve our country.

Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Sidereus Winery Tasting House 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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