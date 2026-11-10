|Location:
|Sidereus Winery Tasting House
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
|Phone:
|503-992-1196
|Email:
|info@sidereuswinery.com
|Website:
|https://sidereuswinery.com/event/veterans-day-thank-you-weekend/
|All Dates:
Veterans Day Thank You Weekend
Thank You to all veterans. For Nov. 12-15, we're offering veterans complimentary tastings and 15% off bottle purchases. Please join us in supporting those who serve our country.
Thank You to all veterans. For Nov. 12-15, we're offering veterans complimentary tastings and 15% off bottle purchases. Please join us in supporting those who serve our country.