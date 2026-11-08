Location: Dauntless Wine Company Tasting Room Map: 2003 Main St, Forest Grove, OR 97116 Phone: 971-517-5004 Email: info@dauntlesswine.com All Dates: Nov 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Forest Grove tasting room open 3-9pm, Celebration from 6-9pm

Nov 7, 2026 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tasting Room Hours: Old 47 Estate: 1-7pm Forest Grove: 3-8pm

Nov 8, 2026 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tasting Room Hours: Old 47 Estate only, 1-7pm



Veterans Day and USMC Birthday Celebration

Join us Friday, November 6th at our Forest Grove Tasting room to kick off Veterans Day weekend and celebrate 251 years of American military service!



The False Alarm Duo starts at 6pm with a traditional Marine Corps birthday cake cutting at 7:30pm. Merch raffle to follow and branch cupcakes will be on hand to honor all who have served.



The celebration continues all weekend at both tasting rooms. Enter our DVF raffle all weekend - 50% of proceeds go to the Dauntless Veteran Foundation, 50% to one lucky winner announced on Veterans Day, November 11th. Raffle tickets available in store or online!



Forest Grove tasting room (2003 Main St Forest Grove) will be open Friday 3-9pm and Saturday 3-8pm.



Old 47 Estate tasting room (6505 SW Old Hwy 47, Gaston) will be open Saturday and Sunday 1-7pm.



Veterans receive 20% off wine all weekend. Can’t make it? Use GovX on our website and receive 20% off anytime.