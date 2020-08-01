|Location:
|Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Vertical Tasting - Tempranillo
Join us as we conduct a vertical tasting of Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Tempranillo. Explore the impact of vintage difference and bottle age as we taste through the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Tempranillo. Seating for this tasting is limited to 20 people. At only $25 per person it will fill up fast. Call (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com to RSVP. RSVP is required.
Fee: $25.00