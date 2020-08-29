 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/vertical-tasting--pinot-noir.html
All Dates:Aug 29, 2020 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Vertical Tasting - Pinot Noir

Join us as we conduct a vertical tasting of Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir. Explore the impact of vintage difference and bottle age as we taste through 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir. Seating for this tasting is limited to 20 people. At only $25 per person, it will fill up fast. Call (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com to RSVP. RSVP is required. Fee: $25

Join us as we conduct a vertical tasting of Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

