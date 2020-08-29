Vertical Tasting - Pinot Noir

Join us as we conduct a vertical tasting of Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir. Explore the impact of vintage difference and bottle age as we taste through the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir. Seating for this tasting is limited to 20 people. At only $25 per person it will fill up fast. Call (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com to RSVP. RSVP is required.

Fee: $25.00