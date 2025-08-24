Veraison Dinner

Quickly becoming one of our favorite traditions at Amaterra, this summer feast kicks off at 8 am as our culinary team fires up the Caja China with the same passion for sunshine and smoked meats as in years past. This evening begins with a refreshing welcome pour, followed by curated appetizer pairings and time to mingle with fellow Wine Club members and their guests. As you take your seat on the Terrace, fresh-form-the-market salads will be plated and served. Vibrant vegetable sides-so flavorful you'll be asking Chef Jami for the recipe-set the stage for the main event: a whole pig unveiled and carved tableside, alongside beautifully prepared Mediterranean striped bass. And yes, there's always something sweet to finish-this year's dessert features a bright summer blend of lemon, raspberries, and pluots.



Ticket cost: $105 for Wine Club members and their guests; $120 for Social members.

