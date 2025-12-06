Van Duzer Unveils New Tasting Room

DALLAS, Ore. (November 25, 2025)—Van Duzer Vineyards, the defining winery of Oregon’s Van Duzer Corridor AVA, has announced the unveiling of its newly renovated tasting room, reimagined as a vibrant intersection of wine, art, and place. In partnership with the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, the refreshed space debuts with Land, Logic, & Light, a curated exhibition of post-war abstract, digital, and sculptural works that reflect the harmony between these elements and the process at the heart of winemaking. To celebrate, the winery will host The Reveal, an Open House-style event on Saturday, December 6 from 11 am - 5 pm, where guests are invited to explore the artful new space and enjoy a taste of Van Duzer’s first Blanc de Blancs, a 2021 sparkling wine marking a new chapter in the estate’s cool-climate winemaking tradition.



“Art and wine are deeply connected—both demand study and bring enjoyment,” said Carl Thoma, Founder of Van Duzer Vineyards and the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation. “We are pleased that the refreshed tasting room provides a new opportunity to share art with our guests. This exhibit was rewarding to curate and we love how it connects the themes, colors, and shapes of winemaking with the spirit of discovery that drives both art and agriculture.”



The Land, Logic, & Light exhibition features artists who blend formal precision with imaginative expression, including Karl Benjamin, June Harwood, and Thomas Downing, whose pioneering explorations of color and geometry were central to the Color Field and Hard-Edge painting movements. Their visual precision finds new expression in the digital works of Petra Cortright, Jason Salavon, and Leo Villareal, who utilize data to generate light, movement, and pattern, expanding the language of abstraction with contemporary technology. Miler Lagos, Elias Sime, and Dannielle Tegeder bring material and conceptual depth to this dialogue, using tactile methods that evoke the cycles of growth and renewal found in art making and agriculture.



The collaboration reflects Carl and Marilynn Thoma’s longstanding commitment to cultivation in all its forms. The foundation makes art collection-related grants while also lending and exhibiting its own collection. Through its scholarship program, it strives to foster leadership, innovation, and equal opportunity. The foundation’s art collection spans over 2000 pieces and the founders have been recognized by ARTnews as Top 200 Collectors.



The newly designed tasting room, surrounded by vineyards and valley views, echoes Van Duzer’s founding vision of discovery and place. The Reveal on December 6 will provide the public the opportunity to explore these rare and remarkable works and hear directly from Meagan Robson, the collections manager at the Thoma Foundation. Those interested in attending The Reveal are encouraged to reserve their spot online here.



The 2021 Blanc de Blancs retails for $50 per bottle and is the first méthode champenoise bubbles the winery has ever produced, with only 39 cases available. The wine will be available for purchase online at vanduzervineyards.com and at the winery’s tasting room at 11975 Smithfield Road in Dallas, Oregon.



About Van Duzer Vineyards

Perched atop a windy knoll in the foothills of Oregon’s coastal mountain range lies Van Duzer Vineyards, a family-owned winery and estate vineyard established in 1998 by Carl and Marilynn Thoma. Here, 82 acres lie in the direct path of cooling marine winds that rush through a deep gap in the Coast Range known as the Van Duzer Corridor. The defining producer crafting cool-climate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and Syrah wines in the surrounding Van Duzer Corridor AVA (est. 2019), Van Duzer Vineyards offers uniquely Oregon wines crafted by the wind. For more information about Van Duzer Vineyards, visit https://vanduzervineyards.com/.





###







Fee: $25