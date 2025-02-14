|Location:
|Stomp by Croft Vineyards
|Map:
|5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97302
|Phone:
|503-364-3085
|Email:
|admin@croftvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.croftvineyards.com/product/Valentine-s-Date-Night
|All Dates:
Valentines Dinner
Join us for an exciting dining experience with special guest:
Chef Lindsay Darling of Eat Crow Supper Club
featuring Lucky Crow Produce
Offering a 5-course meal celebrating the Mid-Willamette Valley's seasonal bounty!
Sourcing the freshest seasonal ingredients from Lucky Crow Farm, each course is a celebration of vibrant flavors, thoughtful creativity, and pure indulgence.
Your tickets will include a 5-course meal plus a curated wine flight with each course. Savor five exquisite tastings of Croft Vineyard's award-winning wines, selected to perfectly complement each course.
Limited tickets available.
Fee: $100
5-Course meal + wine pairings