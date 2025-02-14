Valentines Dinner

Join us for an exciting dining experience with special guest:



Chef Lindsay Darling of Eat Crow Supper Club



featuring Lucky Crow Produce



Offering a 5-course meal celebrating the Mid-Willamette Valley's seasonal bounty!





Sourcing the freshest seasonal ingredients from Lucky Crow Farm, each course is a celebration of vibrant flavors, thoughtful creativity, and pure indulgence.



Your tickets will include a 5-course meal plus a curated wine flight with each course. Savor five exquisite tastings of Croft Vineyard's award-winning wines, selected to perfectly complement each course.



Limited tickets available.

Fee: $100