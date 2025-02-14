 Calendar Home
Location:Stomp by Croft Vineyards
Map:5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97302
Phone: 503-364-3085
Email:admin@croftvineyards.com
Website:https://www.croftvineyards.com/product/Valentine-s-Date-Night
All Dates:Feb 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentines Dinner

Join us for an exciting dining experience with special guest:

Chef Lindsay Darling of Eat Crow Supper Club

featuring Lucky Crow Produce

Offering a 5-course meal celebrating the Mid-Willamette Valley's seasonal bounty!


Sourcing the freshest seasonal ingredients from Lucky Crow Farm, each course is a celebration of vibrant flavors, thoughtful creativity, and pure indulgence.

Your tickets will include a 5-course meal plus a curated wine flight with each course. Savor five exquisite tastings of Croft Vineyard's award-winning wines, selected to perfectly complement each course.

Limited tickets available.

 

Fee: $100

5-Course meal + wine pairings

