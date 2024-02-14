Valentines Day Chocolate and Wine Experience

Special Valentines Day Chocolate and Wine Pairing Experience featuring Vadnay Chocolates.



Date: February 14th, 2024



Time: 6:30-7:30pm



Where: Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room || 645 NE 3rd St.





Chocolate and Wine Pairings:



White chocolate and pineapple bark with the 2022 Orange Muscat.



Cinderella Chocolate with the 2022 Sparkling Rose.



Popcorn with the 2022 Pinot Noir Blanc.



Caramel with the 2020 Pinot Noir.



Orange Chocolate with the 2021 Miscela Reserva.





Price includes 5 generous samples of Vadnay gourmet chocolates perfectly paired with a special flight of our wines.



There will even be a presentation with the chocolate maker himself, Joe Vadnay! He’ll talk about the process of making chocolate from “bean to bar”. If you’ve ever been curious how your favorite chocolate is made, this is the time to find out.



*Additional chocolates and wines will be available for purchase*

Fee: $35