Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Feb 14, 2026 - Feb 15, 2026 11 AM TO 5 PM BY RESERVATION. CALL 503-807-5008 TO MAKE A RESERVATION.

Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Pairings

Join us for Valentine’s Weekend at Natalie’s Estate Winery!
Experience our wine-and-chocolate pairing, featuring five of our exceptional wines, each perfectly matched with handmade chocolates crafted to enhance every delightful sip.

Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one, friends, or simply treating yourself, this tasting offers a delicious and memorable experience. We can’t wait to celebrate love, wine, and chocolate with you!

Where: Natalie's Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR
When: Saturday and Sunday, February 14th and 15th, 2026
Time: 11 AM to 5 PM Tasting

Fee: Complimentary for Cellar Club members and $30 for the general public
RSVP: Call us to make a reservation at 503-807-5008.

 

Fee: $30 per person

Enjoy chocolate with your wine pairing

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
