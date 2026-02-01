|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Pairings
Join us for Valentine’s Weekend at Natalie’s Estate Winery!
Experience our wine-and-chocolate pairing, featuring five of our exceptional wines, each perfectly matched with handmade chocolates crafted to enhance every delightful sip.
Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one, friends, or simply treating yourself, this tasting offers a delicious and memorable experience. We can’t wait to celebrate love, wine, and chocolate with you!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR
When: Saturday and Sunday, February 14th and 15th, 2026
Time: 11 AM to 5 PM Tasting
Fee: Complimentary for Cellar Club members and $30 for the general public
RSVP: Call us to make a reservation at 503-807-5008.
Enjoy chocolate with your wine pairing