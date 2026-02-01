Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Pairings

Join us for Valentine’s Weekend at Natalie’s Estate Winery!

Experience our wine-and-chocolate pairing, featuring five of our exceptional wines, each perfectly matched with handmade chocolates crafted to enhance every delightful sip.



Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one, friends, or simply treating yourself, this tasting offers a delicious and memorable experience. We can’t wait to celebrate love, wine, and chocolate with you!



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR

When: Saturday and Sunday, February 14th and 15th, 2026

Time: 11 AM to 5 PM Tasting



Fee: Complimentary for Cellar Club members and $30 for the general public

RSVP: Call us to make a reservation at 503-807-5008.

