Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Feb 12, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Pairing!

Our decadent Wine & Chocolate Pairing Event is back... just in time for Valentine's Day on February 12!

If you love chocolate and of course, wine, then you really must attend!
We partner with Suzy's Chocolates, LLC who brings her beautiful chocolates that are almost too
pretty to eat...almost! She is on hand to talk about her process, artistry and answer questions.

We pair each of the chocolates with a separate wine - 6 in all. Boyd has tasted through each of these pairings to ensure that they complement perfectly. He will talk about the wines during this seated tasting.

This is a really special tasting - leisurely and indulgent. Come alone, bring your sweetheart or your bestie. They always sell out, so get your tickets early!

Details:
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR
When: Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee:$60 for General Public/ $45 per Cellar Club members
Questions: Please call 503-807-5008

Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-valentines-pairing-event-artisan-wine-chocolate-tickets-484085030357?

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

Fee: $60 per person/$45 for cellar club members

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
