Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Pairing!

Our decadent Wine & Chocolate Pairing Event is back... just in time for Valentine's Day on February 12!



If you love chocolate and of course, wine, then you really must attend!

We partner with Suzy's Chocolates, LLC who brings her beautiful chocolates that are almost too

pretty to eat...almost! She is on hand to talk about her process, artistry and answer questions.



We pair each of the chocolates with a separate wine - 6 in all. Boyd has tasted through each of these pairings to ensure that they complement perfectly. He will talk about the wines during this seated tasting.



This is a really special tasting - leisurely and indulgent. Come alone, bring your sweetheart or your bestie. They always sell out, so get your tickets early!



Details:

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR

When: Sunday, February 12th, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee:$60 for General Public/ $45 per Cellar Club members

Questions: Please call 503-807-5008



Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-valentines-pairing-event-artisan-wine-chocolate-tickets-484085030357?



Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

