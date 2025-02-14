Valentine’s Dinner & Theater

Back from Chicago, we are proud to welcome veteran actor/orator Alastair Morley Jaques to give us a unique twist on Valentine’s day. An Edgar Allan Poe and Clark Week creation that is perfect for lovers and for lovers of the macabre. Performed Live - Valentine's Day, Feb 14. To get you well settled in, preceding the show will be a Four Course Dinner created and served by "Source" acclaimed Mundrelli's Kitchen. Doors open at 5:30, Dinner begins at 6 and Theater starts at 7pm. Details and tickets at maragaswinery.com

Fee: $90