|Location:
|Maragas Winery
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/poes-twisted-love
|All Dates:
Valentine’s Dinner & Theater
Back from Chicago, we are proud to welcome veteran actor/orator Alastair Morley Jaques to give us a unique twist on Valentine’s day. An Edgar Allan Poe and Clark Week creation that is perfect for lovers and for lovers of the macabre. Performed Live - Valentine's Day, Feb 14. To get you well settled in, preceding the show will be a Four Course Dinner created and served by "Source" acclaimed Mundrelli's Kitchen. Doors open at 5:30, Dinner begins at 6 and Theater starts at 7pm. Details and tickets at maragaswinery.com
Fee: $90
An Edgar Allan Poe & Clark Week theater event, and 4 Course Dinner by Mundrelli's