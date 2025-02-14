 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/poes-twisted-love
All Dates:Feb 14, 2025 - Feb 15, 2025

Valentine’s Dinner & Theater

Back from Chicago, we are proud to welcome veteran actor/orator Alastair Morley Jaques to give us a unique twist on Valentine’s day.  An Edgar Allan Poe and Clark Week creation that is perfect for lovers and for lovers of the macabre.  Performed Live  - Valentine's Day, Feb 14.  To get you well settled in, preceding the show will be a Four Course Dinner created and served by "Source" acclaimed Mundrelli's Kitchen.  Doors open at 5:30, Dinner begins at 6 and Theater starts at 7pm. Details and tickets at maragaswinery.com

 

Fee: $90

An Edgar Allan Poe & Clark Week theater event, and 4 Course Dinner by Mundrelli's

Maragas Winery
Maragas Winery 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
